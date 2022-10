New Suit - Consumer Class Action

Walmart was slapped with a false advertising class action on Thursday in Illinois Southern District Court over its Equate brand of hydrogen peroxide. The suit, filed by Sheehan & Associates, contends that hydrogen peroxide does not 'treat' minor cuts and abrasions as promised on the defendant's packaging. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 3:22-cv-02311, Wright v. Walmart Inc.