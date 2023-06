Who Got The Work

T. Matthew Miller of Bradley Arant Boult Cummings has entered an appearance for Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. in a pending ERISA lawsuit. The suit, over the denial of death benefits, was filed May 22 in Alabama Northern District Court by Campbell Partners and Interpleader Law on behalf of Vicki Wright. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Madeline Hughes Haikala, is 3:23-cv-00649, Wright v. United Refrigeration, Inc. et al.

Insurance

June 21, 2023, 8:23 AM

Plaintiffs

Vicki Wright

Plaintiffs

Campbell Partners

Interpleader Law LLC

Campbell Partners, LLC

defendants

Metropolitan Life Insurance Company

United Refrigeration, Inc.

defendant counsels

Bradley Arant Boult Cummings

nature of claim: 791/for alleged ERISA violations