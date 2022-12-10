New Suit - Privacy Class Action

Ulta Beauty, a national beauty store chain, was hit with a class action Friday in California Southern District Court over the company's alleged use of 'session replay' software on its website. The complaint, brought by the Law Office of Daniel G. Shay and the Swigart Law Group, is part of a wave of cases asserting that the web tracking technology surreptitiously intercepts users' data and communications in violation of the California Invasion of Privacy Act and the federal Wiretap Act. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 3:22-cv-01954, Wright v. Ulta Salon, Cosmetics & Fragrance, Inc.

Retail & Consumer Goods

December 10, 2022, 7:44 AM