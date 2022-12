New Suit - ERISA

Guardian Life Ins. Co. of America, a New York-based mutual insurance company, was hit with an ERISA lawsuit Sunday in Texas Western District Court. The court case, which pertains to the termination of long-term disability benefits, was brought by Marc Whitehead & Associates on behalf of Jennifer Wright. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 5:22-cv-01351, Wright v. The Guardian Life Insurance Company of America.

Insurance

December 19, 2022, 6:25 AM