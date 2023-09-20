Who Got The Work

John K. Wells of Greenberg Traurig and Warren D. Hutchison of Freeman, Mathis & Gary have entered appearances for Silver Creek Pharmaceuticals Inc. and its former board of directors in a pending securities lawsuit. The complaint was filed July 18 in Massachusetts District Court by Rubin & Rudman on behalf of Suzanne Wright, who claims that she was fraudulently induced into investing in Silver Creek. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Patti B. Saris, is 1:23-cv-11622, Wright v. Silver Creek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. et al.

Biotech & Pharmaceuticals

September 20, 2023, 8:58 AM

