Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Backus, Carranza & Burden on Thursday removed a slip-and-fall lawsuit against Sprouts Farmers Market and other defendants to Nevada District Court. The complaint was filed by Henness & Haight on behalf of Rayma C. Wright. The case is 2:22-cv-01467, Wright v. SF Markets, LLC et al.

Food, Beverage & Tobacco

September 08, 2022, 7:33 PM