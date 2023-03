Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Littler Mendelson on Wednesday removed a race-based employment discrimination lawsuit against Saks Fifth Avenue to Florida Southern District Court. The suit was filed by Remer Georges-Pierre & Hoogerwoerd on behalf of a former sales associate. The case is 1:23-cv-20917, Wright v. Saks Fifth Avenue LLC.

Retail & Consumer Goods

March 08, 2023, 4:51 PM