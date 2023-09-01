Who Got The Work

White and Williams partner James D. Burger has entered an appearance for the Bailey Manufacturing Co. in a pending product liability lawsuit. The suit was filed July 18 in New Jersey District Court by Sacchetta & Baldino on behalf of Kathie Wright, who claims that she was severely injured after using a defective pulley machine manufactured and maintained by the defendants. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Joseph H. Rodriguez, is 1:23-cv-03825, Wright v. Rehabclinics (Spt), Inc. et al.

September 01, 2023, 8:45 AM

Plaintiffs

Kathie Wright

Plaintiffs

Sacchetta & Baldino

Sacchetta & Baldino, Esqs.

defendants

ABC Partnership 1-10

ABC Partnership 11-20

Jane Doe 1-10

Jane Doe 11-20

John Doe 1-10

John Doe 11-20

Rehabclinics (Spt), Inc.

Rehabclinics (Spt), Inc. D/B/A Novacare Rehabilitation

The Bailey Manufacturing Co.

XYZ Corporation 1-10

XYZ Corporation 11-20

defendant counsels

Kane, Pugh, Knoell, Troy & Kramer, L.l.p.

White and Williams

