White and Williams partner James D. Burger has entered an appearance for the Bailey Manufacturing Co. in a pending product liability lawsuit. The suit was filed July 18 in New Jersey District Court by Sacchetta & Baldino on behalf of Kathie Wright, who claims that she was severely injured after using a defective pulley machine manufactured and maintained by the defendants. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Joseph H. Rodriguez, is 1:23-cv-03825, Wright v. Rehabclinics (Spt), Inc. et al.
Insurance
September 01, 2023, 8:45 AM