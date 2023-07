Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at White and Williams on Thursday removed a personal injury lawsuit against Bailey Manufacturing Co. and NovaCare Rehabilitation to New Jersey District Court. The complaint was filed by Sacchetta & Baldino on behalf of Kathie Wright. The case is 1:23-cv-03865, Wright v. RehabClinics (Spt), Inc. d/b/a NovaCare Rehabilitation et al.

Industrial, Chemicals & Materials

July 20, 2023, 12:42 PM

Plaintiffs

Kathie Wright

defendants

Bailey Manufacturing Co.

RehabClinics (Spt), Inc. d/b/a NovaCare Rehabilitation

defendant counsels

White and Williams

nature of claim: 365/over product liability claims