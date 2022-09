Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Fox Rothschild on Friday removed an employment lawsuit against Rocco's Tacos and Tequila Bar to Florida Middle District Court. The complaint, over alleged wage-and-hour violations, was filed by Grossman Law on behalf of Eric Wright. The case is 6:22-cv-01704, Wright v. Orlando Taco Ltd.

Florida

September 16, 2022, 5:47 PM