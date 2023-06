New Suit - Contract

Cummins, an automotive engine manufacturer, and Mitsubishi HC Capital America were slapped with a breach-of-warranty lawsuit in New York Northern District Court on Monday. The complaint was brought by a pro se plaintiff. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-00696, Wright v. Mitsubishi HC Capital America et al.

Industrial, Chemicals & Materials

June 12, 2023, 6:22 PM

Plaintiffs

Elliot A. Wright

defendants

Cummins Inc.

Mitsubishi HC Capital America

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract