New Suit - Class Action

BuzzFeed was hit with a digital privacy class action on Monday in Illinois Northern District Court. The suit, brought by Peiffer Wolf Carr Kane Conway & Wise and Bailey & Glasser, pursues claims under the Video Privacy Protection Act on behalf of individuals whose personal information was allegedly shared with Facebook through a tracking pixel on the defendant's Huffington Post website. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:22-cv-04927, Wright v. BuzzFeed Inc.

Entertainment, Sports & Media

September 12, 2022, 6:52 PM