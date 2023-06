Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Seyfarth Shaw on Thursday removed a disability-based employment discrimination lawsuit against manufacturer Air International to California Eastern District Court. The suit was filed by Castle Law on behalf of a former assembly line worker who allegedly suffers from hyperhidrosis, or excessive sweating caused by sensitivity to heat. The case is 2:23-cv-01261, Wright v. Air International US Inc.

Industrial, Chemicals & Materials

June 29, 2023, 5:47 PM

Plaintiffs

Kenneth Wright, II

Plaintiffs

Castle Law: California Employment Counsel, PC

Castle Law: California Employment Counsel

defendants

Air International US, Inc.

defendant counsels

Seyfarth Shaw

nature of claim: 442/over alleged employment discrimination