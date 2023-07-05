New Suit - Contract

Wright-Ryan Construction filed a negligence and breach-of-contract lawsuit against 401(K) plan administrator Retirement Direct on Wednesday in Nebraska District Court. The suit, filed by Baird Holm and Bernstein Shur Sawyer & Nelson, accuses the defendant of incorrectly calculating the plaintiff's required contributions after the plan was converted to a safe harbor plan in 2015, requiring timely and expensive corrective action and threatening the plaintiff's tax-favored status. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 8:23-cv-00290, Wright-Ryan Construction Inc. et al. v. Retirement Direct LLC.

Construction & Engineering

July 05, 2023, 8:56 PM

Plaintiffs

Wright-Ryan Construction, Inc.

Plaintiffs

Baird Holm

defendants

Retirement Direct, LLC

The Wright-Ryan Construction, Inc. Employee Stock Ownership 401(K) Plan

defendant counsels

Baird Holm

nature of claim: 791/for alleged ERISA violations