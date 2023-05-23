New Suit - Insurance Class Action

USAA, a provider of insurance and financial services to U.S. military families, and a subsidiary were hit with an insurance class action Tuesday in Massachusetts District Court. The court case, filed by Bailey & Glasser and Mehri & Skalet, alleges that the defendants discriminated against subscribers by charging individuals with lower pay grades higher insurance premiums. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-11155, Wright et al v. United Services Automobile Association et al.

Insurance

May 23, 2023, 5:53 PM

Plaintiffs

Christopher Wright

Elliot Chefitz

Joshua Steiss

Robert Manning

Plaintiffs

Bailey Glasser

defendants

United Services Automobile Association

USAA General Indemnity Company

nature of claim: 110/over an insurance coverage dispute