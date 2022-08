Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Nelson Mullins Riley & Scarborough on Tuesday removed a breach-of-contract lawsuit against Oakwood Homes of Charleston to South Carolina District Court. The suit, over alleged incomplete and defective materials in a mobile home, was filed by the Law Offices of Thomas S. Tisdale on behalf of Gail Wright and Joseph Wright. The case is 2:22-cv-02694, Wright et al v. Oakwood Homes of Charleston.

South Carolina

August 16, 2022, 12:06 PM