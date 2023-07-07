Who Got The Work

Progressive and other defendants have retained attorneys David A. Strauss, Rachel Anderson, Meaghan Jeansonne Norris and Tasha W. Hebert of Strauss Massey Dinneen to fend off a pending lawsuit for personal injury claims arising from a motor vehicle collision. The complaint was filed May 23 in Louisiana Eastern District Court by Braud & Gallagher on behalf of Mary Ann Wright and Vernon Charles Wright. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Carl J. Barbier, is 2:23-cv-01737, Wright et al v. Lopez et al.

Insurance

July 07, 2023, 5:38 AM

Plaintiffs

Mary Ann Wright

Vernon Charles Wright

Plaintiffs

Braud & Gallagher, LLC

defendants

Progressive Express Insurance Company

Y & R Lopez, LLC

Yan Lopez

defendant counsels

Strauss Massey Dinneen, LLC

Strauss Massey Dinneen LLC

nature of claim: 350/for personal injury claims arising from a motor vehicle collision