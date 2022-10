New Suit - Employment Class Action

Liberty Mutual Group was slapped with an employment class action Tuesday in Massachusetts District Court. The suit, over alleged wage-and-hour violations, was brought by Steffans Legal and Sommers Schwartz P.C. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:22-cv-11687, Wright et al v. Liberty Mutual Group, Inc.

Insurance

October 04, 2022, 3:54 PM