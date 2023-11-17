Who Got The Work

Thomas C. Blatchley and Reed A. Slatas of Gordon Rees Scully Mansukhani have entered appearances for the Housing Authority of the City of Hartford and Annette Sanderson in a pending class action. The complaint, filed Oct. 2 in Connecticut District Court by Day Pitney LLP and Greater Hartford Legal Aid, accuses the defendants of denying low income public housing to qualifying low income tenants in violation of federal law. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Stefan R. Underhill, is 3:23-cv-01285, Wright et al v. Housing Authority of the City of Hartford et al.

Government

November 17, 2023, 9:00 AM

Plaintiffs

Johnesha Harrison

Johnesha Harrison

Judith Tirado Torres

Maria Del Rosario Perez

William Wright

Plaintiffs

Greater Hartford Legal Aid

Day Pitney

defendants

Annette Sanderson

Executive Director Annette Sanderson

Housing Authority of the City of Hartford

defendant counsels

Gordon Rees Scully Mansukhani

nature of claim: 440/over an alleged civil rights violation