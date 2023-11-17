Thomas C. Blatchley and Reed A. Slatas of Gordon Rees Scully Mansukhani have entered appearances for the Housing Authority of the City of Hartford and Annette Sanderson in a pending class action. The complaint, filed Oct. 2 in Connecticut District Court by Day Pitney LLP and Greater Hartford Legal Aid, accuses the defendants of denying low income public housing to qualifying low income tenants in violation of federal law. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Stefan R. Underhill, is 3:23-cv-01285, Wright et al v. Housing Authority of the City of Hartford et al.
Government
November 17, 2023, 9:00 AM