Who Got The Work

Brandon T. White of Holland & Knight has entered an appearance for Discover Financial in a pending lawsuit. The suit was filed July 6 in Georgia Northern District Court by pro se plaintiffs who contend that Discover failed to issue a $50,000 line of credit despite accepting certain securities owned by the plaintiffs. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Leigh Martin May, is 1:23-cv-03003, Wright et al v. Greene et al.

Banking & Financial Services

August 09, 2023, 10:16 AM

Plaintiffs

Patricia Wright

Ronald Wright

defendants

Discover Financial

John T. Greene

defendant counsels

Holland & Knight

nature of claim: 850/over alleged violations of federal securities laws