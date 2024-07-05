Who Got The Work

Glenn S. Grindlinger of Fox Rothschild has entered an appearance for Del Friscos of New York in a pending class action over alleged employment discrimination. The case was filed May 20 in New York Southern District Court by Phillips & Associates on behalf of a non-binary sous chef who quit after allegedly being subjected to a hostile work environment based on gender and gender identity. The suit further accuses the defendant of failing to pay overtime and committing other wage-and-hour violations. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Jennifer H. Rearden, is 1:24-cv-03890, Wright et al v. Del Friscos of New York, LLC.

New York

July 05, 2024, 1:09 PM

Plaintiffs

Marissa Wright

Plaintiffs

Phillips and Associates

Defendants

Del Friscos of New York, LLC

defendant counsels

Fox Rothschild

Nature of Claim: 442/over alleged employment discrimination