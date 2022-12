Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Kutak Rock on Monday removed a breach-of-contract lawsuit against John Baldwin to Arkansas Western District Court in connection with a stock purchase agreement. The complaint, filed by RMP LLP on behalf of TMT Arkansas Inc., Phillip Wright and Wrightshot Inc., claims the defendant failed to include money in the company bank account and over $80,000 in physical assets per the agreement. The case is 5:22-cv-05241, Wright et al v. Baldwin.

Arkansas

December 19, 2022, 4:23 PM