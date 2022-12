Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Hall Booth Smith on Wednesday removed a personal injury lawsuit against Wendy's franchise operator Meritage Hospitality Group Inc. to Georgia Northern District Court. The complaint was filed by Schneider Hammers LLC and Montlick & Associates on behalf of James Wrice. The case is 1:22-cv-05105, Wrice v. Meritage Hospitality Group Inc. et al.

Hospitality, Tourism & Leisure

December 29, 2022, 10:17 AM