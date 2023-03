Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at McGlinchey Stafford on Wednesday removed a lawsuit against Residential Credit Services and Select Portfolio Servicing Inc. to Ohio Northern District Court. The suit was filed pro se by Kenneth Wrenn. Counsel for the plaintiff have not yet entered an appearance in 1:23-cv-00611, Wrenn v. Residential Credit Services.

Ohio

March 22, 2023, 12:12 PM

Plaintiffs

Kenneth Wrenn

defendants

Residential Credit Services

Select Portfolio Servicing, Inc.

defendant counsels

McGlinchey Stafford

nature of claim: 446/over alleged violations of the ADA