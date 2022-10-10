Wrecked Cars, Biomedical Specimens, Radio Shows: Girardi Kee...

News From Law.com

Two years after Girardi Keese's collapse, the law firm's vendors have bankruptcy claims totaling nearly $15 million. The vendors are a hodgepodge of businesses including court reporters, scientific experts, landscapers, engineers and radio stations. One vendor, Rest Your Case Evidence Storage, sought to sell four unclaimed, wrecked cars from Girardi Keese. Unlike litigation funders, clients and other lawyers, which have hundreds of millions in bankruptcy claims, vendors could be at the back of the line for repayment.

Legal Services

October 10, 2022, 6:51 PM