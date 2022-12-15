New Suit - Consumer

L’Oreal and other defendants were hit with a product liability lawsuit on Thursday in Illinois Northern District Court. The suit, filed by the Disparti Law Group and Douglas & London on behalf of Michelle N. Wray, is part of a wave of cases alleging that phthalates and other endocrine-disrupting chemicals in the defendants' hair care products exposed consumers to a higher risk of developing uterine cancer and other diseases. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:22-cv-07065, Wray v. L'Oreal USA Inc. et al.

Retail & Consumer Goods

December 15, 2022, 2:08 PM