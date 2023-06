Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Morrison Cohen on Wednesday removed a lawsuit against crypto companies Coinbase and Exodus to New York Eastern District Court. The suit, over allegedly fraudulent transfers, was filed by the Sharova Law Firm on behalf of Wray Inc. The case is 1:23-cv-04031, Wray Inc. v. Coinbase Inc. et al.

Fintech

May 31, 2023, 6:17 PM

Plaintiffs

Wray Inc.

Plaintiffs

Sharova Law Firm

defendants

Coinbase, Inc.

Exodus

John Doe and Jane Doe #1-12

defendant counsels

Morrison Cohen

nature of claim: 890/