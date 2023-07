Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Wilson Elser on Monday removed a breach-of-contract lawsuit against A Plus Management LLC and Amy Elizabeth Hanson to Texas Northern District Court. The suit, filed by Bower PLLC on behalf of property owner David Wozniak, accuses the defendants of poorly managing the plaintiff's property and wrongfully withholding rent payments. The case is 3:23-cv-01591, Wozniak v. Hanson et al.

Texas

July 17, 2023, 8:03 PM

Plaintiffs

David Wozniak

defendants

A Plus Management LLC

Amy Elizabeth Hanson

defendant counsels

Wilson Elser

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract