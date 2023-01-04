New Suit - Data Breach Class Action

Morgan & Morgan filed a data breach lawsuit Wednesday in Pennsylvania Eastern District Court against Retreat Behavioral Health LLC and Retreat at Lancaster County PA LLC. The suit, over the alleged failure to implement adequate data security measures, centers on a July 2022 breach impacting the personal identifiable information of consumers. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:23-cv-00026, Worton v. Retreat at Lancaster County PA LLC et al.

Health Care

January 04, 2023, 5:30 PM