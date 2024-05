News From Law.com

On Tuesday the Georgia Court of Appeals is set to hear a dispute over who has the rightful ownership over "approximately 1,000 acres of coastal marshland." NoFree LLC, represented by a team including former Supreme Court Justice David Nahmias, now of Jones Day, wants ownership to "restore and conserve" the land, but the state disputes its right to the property.

Government

May 13, 2024, 6:16 PM

nature of claim: /