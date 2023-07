New Suit - ERISA

UnitedHealthcare of Wisconsin Inc. was slapped with an ERISA lawsuit Monday in Wisconsin Eastern District Court. The complaint, which contends that the defendant wrongfully denied coverage for gender-affirming medical treatment, was brought by Wallace Law on behalf of a transgender woman. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-00950, Worth v. UnitedHealthcare of Wisconsin Inc.

July 17, 2023, 4:05 PM

Nikita Worth

Wallace Law Inc

UnitedHealthcare of Wisconsin Inc

nature of claim: 110/over an insurance coverage dispute