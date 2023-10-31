Worth More Dead Than Alive? Heres What Recent Verdicts Say A...

News From Law.com

At first glance an analysis of Georgia state court jury verdicts returned, thus far, in 2023, appears to reveal an anecdote few are comfortable saying aloud.When it comes to litigated tort cases, on average the lives of deceased plaintiffs appeared to be 'worth more' to Peach State jurors than those of plaintiffs who survived the basis for their underlying complaints—at least, of late.But jury experts and even litigators behind some of Georgia's most recent multi-million dollar plaintiff verdicts say it's too soon draw a correlation.

Georgia

October 31, 2023, 11:52 AM

nature of claim: /