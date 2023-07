New Suit - Employment

Charter Communications, the telecom and cable provider, and other defendants were sued Thursday in New York Southern District Court over alleged employment discrimination. The court action was brought by the Law Offices of Jimmy M. Santos on behalf of a plaintiff alleging breaches of the ADA and the FMLA. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 7:23-cv-05609, Wormuth v. Charter Communications, Inc. et al.

Telecommunications

June 30, 2023, 7:57 PM

Plaintiffs

Steven Wormuth

Law Offices Of Jimmy M. Santos, PLLC

defendants

Charter Communications, Inc.

Eric Hoffman

Frank Boehlke

Gregory Jones

Jason Dzierkzek

John Does 1 through 10

Mark Liebowitz

Michelle Wainwright

Randal Roy

Timothy O'Brien

nature of claim: 445/over alleged employment discrimination under the ADA