Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Wyatt, Tarrant & Combs on Wednesday removed a lawsuit against 500 Memorial Drive Kentucky LLC and Zalman Skoblo to Kentucky Eastern District Court. The complaint, over allegations of fraud related to a commercial property lease, was filed by Miller, Griffin & Marks on behalf of 500 Memorial Drive LLC and Rodney Worley. The case is 5:23-cv-00156, Worley et al v. 500 Memorial Drive Kentucky, LLC, a Delaware Limited Liability Company et al.

Real Estate

May 24, 2023, 3:09 PM

Plaintiffs

500 Memorial Drive, LLC, a Kentucky Limited Liability Company

Rodney Worley

Plaintiffs

Miller Griffin Marks

defendants

500 Memorial Drive Kentucky, LLC, a Delaware Limited Liability Company

Zalman Skoblo

defendant counsels

Wyatt, Tarrant & Combs

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract