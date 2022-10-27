New Suit - Contract

Susman Godfrey filed a breach-of-contract lawsuit Wednesday in California Central District Court on behalf of Worldwide Option LLC. The suit accuses Big Boy Investment Partnership and Superior Transportation Associates Inc. of failing to deliver a Gulfstream Aerospace G-IV brand aircraft to Worldwide in accordance with an executed aircraft purchase agreement. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 8:22-cv-01972, Worldwide Option LLC v. Big Boy Investment Partnership LLC et al.

Transportation & Logistics

October 27, 2022, 6:41 AM