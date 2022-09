Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Shook Hardy & Bacon on Friday removed a negligence lawsuit against Union Pacific, the major U.S. railway, to California Northern District Court. The complaint, filed by the Angell Law Firm on behalf of recycling business Worldwide Green Resource, alleges that a fire at a homeless encampment on Union Pacific's property spread to the plaintiff's property and caused damages. The case is 3:22-cv-05292, Worldwide Green Resource Inc. v. Union Pacific Railroad Co. et al.