Daimler Truck, the world's largest truck maker, has selected one of its own lawyers as the new legal chief. Florian Hofer will take over responsibility for legal, compliance and corporate audit as of July 1. He will succeed Thomas Laubert who is taking the legal reins of Bayer.

Automotive

June 23, 2023, 4:06 PM

