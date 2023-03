News From Law.com

New Jersey's Appellate Division weighed an interlocutory appeal in a claim over Uber's potential culpability for negligent hiring or employment of a driver who got into a physical altercation with a store employee that left the employee with a severed cervical spinal cord and paralyzed him from the neck down.

Transportation & Logistics

March 17, 2023, 12:26 PM

nature of claim: /