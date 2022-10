New Suit

Transportation broker World Wide Logistics filed a negligence lawsuit against Surinder Trucking on Wednesday in Texas Eastern District Court. The suit, brought by Benesch Friedlander Coplan & Aronoff, brings subrogation claims over an allegedly spoiled shipment of JBS meat. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 4:22-cv-00901, World Wide Logistics US Inc. v. Surinder Trucking LLC.

Transportation & Logistics

October 19, 2022, 2:58 PM