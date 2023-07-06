New Suit - Trademark

World Trade Centers Association filed a trademark infringement lawsuit against American Trade Center, Gobara Trade Center and Tirhaga Gobara on Thursday in New Hampshire District Court. The suit, brought by McCarter & English, accuses the defendants of breaching a settlement agreement by continuing to misappropriate the plaintiffs' trademarks and falsely holding themselves out as members of the World Trade Center Association. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-00342, World Trade Centers Association Inc. v. American Trade Center Inc. et al.

New Hampshire

July 06, 2023, 6:54 PM

Plaintiffs

World Trade Centers Association, Inc.

Plaintiffs

McCarter & English

defendants

American Trade Center, Inc.

Gobara Trade Center, Inc.

Tirhaga Gobara

nature of claim: 840/over trademark claims