Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Shook Hardy & Bacon on Tuesday removed a breach-of-contract lawsuit against CVS to California Central District Court. The suit, filed by McKown Bailey on behalf of World Tech Toys, seeks over $10 million in allegedly unpaid invoices for COVID-19 face masks. The case is 2:23-cv-05567, World Tech Toys Inc. v. CVS Pharmacy Inc.

Retail & Consumer Goods

July 11, 2023, 7:03 PM

Plaintiffs

World Tech Toys, Inc.

defendants

CVS Pharmacy, Inc.

Does

defendant counsels

Shook, Hardy & Bacon

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract