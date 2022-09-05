Who Got The Work

Lynda A. Tafaro of Wood Smith Henning & Berman has stepped in to defend QBE Specialty Insurance Company and Certain Underwriters at Lloyds London in a pending insurance coverage lawsuit. The suit, for damage claims stemming from Hurricane Ida, was filed July 22 in Louisiana Eastern District Court by Hair Shunnarah Trial Attorneys on behalf of World Prayer Tabernacle. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Lance M. Africk, is 2:22-cv-02289, World Prayer Tabernacle v. Certain Underwriters at Lloyds, London et al.

Insurance

September 05, 2022, 5:16 AM