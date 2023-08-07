Google, YouTube, Ello Entertainment Group and Val Segal were slapped with a copyright infringement lawsuit Sunday in Florida Southern District Court. The court action, brought by attorney George Lambert on behalf of World Media Alliance Label (WMA), accuses Segal of unlawfully posting WMA recordings online without authorization. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-22933, World Media Alliance Label Inc. v. Ello Entertainment Group, LLC et al.
Internet & Social Media
August 07, 2023, 1:09 PM