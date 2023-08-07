New Suit - Copyright

Google, YouTube, Ello Entertainment Group and Val Segal were slapped with a copyright infringement lawsuit Sunday in Florida Southern District Court. The court action, brought by attorney George Lambert on behalf of World Media Alliance Label (WMA), accuses Segal of unlawfully posting WMA recordings online without authorization. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-22933, World Media Alliance Label Inc. v. Ello Entertainment Group, LLC et al.

Internet & Social Media

August 07, 2023, 1:09 PM

Plaintiffs

World Media Alliance Label Inc.

Plaintiffs

Law Office Of George Lambert

defendants

Google LLC

YouTube LLC

Ello Entertainment Group, LLC

Val Segal

nature of claim: 820/over copyright claims