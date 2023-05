New Suit - Copyright

Google, YouTube and Believe SAS were sued for copyright infringement on Monday in Florida Southern District Court. The suit, brought by the Lambert Law Firm on behalf of World Media Alliance Label, accuses the defendants of posting songs by 'Tender May,' a Soviet-era Russian pop group. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-21894, World Media Alliance Label Inc. v. Believe SAS et al.

Internet & Social Media

May 22, 2023, 4:19 PM

Plaintiffs

World Media Alliance Label Inc.

Plaintiffs

Law Office Of George Lambert

defendants

Google LLC

YouTube LLC

Believe SAS

nature of claim: 820/over copyright claims