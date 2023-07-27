New Suit - Contract

Offit Kurman filed a breach-of-contract lawsuit Wednesday in New Jersey District Court on behalf of motor carrier freight transportation company World Logistics Inc., doing business as Keystone Capacity Solutions. The suit, which pertains to lost or stolen goods, pursues claims against Godfather Express Inc. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:23-cv-04012, World Logistics, Inc. d/b/a Keystone Capacity Solutions v. Godfather Express Inc.

Transportation & Logistics

July 27, 2023, 5:27 AM

Plaintiffs

World Logistics, Inc. d/b/a Keystone Capacity Solutions

Offit Kurman

defendants

Godfather Express Inc.

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract