Who Got The Work

Martin J. Miller of Porter Wright Morris & Arthur has entered an appearance for Infinit Nutrition LLC in a pending trademark infringement lawsuit. The action, filed Dec. 6 in Connecticut District Court by Grogan, Tuccillo & Vanderleeden and Charles C. Weller APC on behalf of weight loss pill provider World Health Products d/b/a GAT Sport, accuses the defendant of marketing and selling dietary supplement products under the 'Jet Fuel' mark. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Kari A. Dooley, is 3:22-cv-01547, World Health Products, LLC v. Infinit Nutrition, LLC.

Retail & Consumer Goods

March 07, 2023, 6:57 AM