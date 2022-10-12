New Suit - Trademark

Brown Rudnick filed a trademark infringement lawsuit Tuesday in New York Southern District Court on behalf of World Gold Trust Services, a market development organization for the gold industry. The suit takes aim at the defendants for their ongoing use of financial services related ticker symbol and service mark 'FGLD,' which the plaintiff contends is confusingly similar to its 'GLD' and 'GLDM' marks. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:22-cv-08641, World Gold Trust Services, LLC v. Franklin Templeton Holdings Trust et al.

Banking & Financial Services

October 12, 2022, 7:40 AM