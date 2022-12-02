New Suit - Contract

Foley & Lardner filed a lawsuit targeting Polsinelli Friday in Texas Northern District Court on behalf of World Fuel Services. The case centers on underlying litigation filed by the plaintiff against third party Evergreen Helicopters Inc. seeking to recover more than $14 million for allegedly breaching the guaranty obligations of a repayment agreement. The suit accuses Polsinelli of incorrectly filing the plaintiff's proof of claim for the amount against Evergreen Helicopters International Inc., enabling Evergreen Helicopters Inc. to make effective counterclaims and depriving World Fuel of its ability to secure a routine judgment. The case is 3:22-cv-02692, World Fuel Services Inc v. Polsinelli, P.C.

Energy

December 02, 2022, 2:08 PM