Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Blitch Westley Barrette SC on Wednesday removed a breach-of-contract lawsuit against UPS and TForce Freight Inc. to Florida Southern District Court. The complaint, seeking to recover over $40,000 for the alleged mishandling of quartz crystal, was filed by The Berman Law Group on behalf of World Crystal Business Corp. The case is 9:23-cv-80912, World Crystal Business Corp. v. TForce Freight Inc.

Transportation & Logistics

June 14, 2023, 3:28 PM

Plaintiffs

World Crystal Business Corp.

defendants

United Parcel Service, Inc.

TForce Freight, Inc.

defendant counsels

Blitch Westley Barrette, S.C.

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract