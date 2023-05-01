Who Got The Work

Carlton Fields shareholders Steven J. Brodie and Gregory A. Gidus have stepped in as defense counsel to Chubb subsidiaries Federal Insurance Co. and Westchester Fire Insurance Co. in a pending insurance lawsuit. The action was filed March 17 in Florida Middle District Court on behalf of employment centers CareerSource Pinellas and CareerSource Tampa Bay, which allege that the defendants breached an insurance contract by refusing to compensate the plaintiffs for damages from a U.S. Department of Labor investigation. The complaint was filed by Messer Caparello PA. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Steven D. Merryday, is 8:23-cv-00602, WorkNet Pinellas, Inc. et al v. Federal Insurance Company et al.

Insurance

May 01, 2023, 10:20 AM

